The Dublin Flea Christmas Market has closed and won't be returning this December

The Dublin Flea Christmas Market has closed and will not be returning to the city later this year, organisers have confirmed.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Dublin Flea Market said it was being “discontinued” and that the organisers were “devastated”.

“Over the last six months we have tried our best to figure out the future of the market. We have applied for numerous grant applications, reached out to many organisations, individuals and public bodies for support,” the post said.

Dublin Flea Market said that Point Square, which hosted the market in December last year, did not take a booking for 2019.

The market ran at Point Square from 6-9 December and from 13-16 December 2018.

Last year, the shopping centre described the market as comprising “140 amazing and unique stalls”. Point Square did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheJournal.ie.

The flea market partners with the Local Enterprise Office and Dublin City Council.

The market said that after investigating various alternatives, all had proven too expensive and risky.

“Our best option was hosting the market in a 4000 sq meter marquee in an outdoor city venue. However the costs of putting on an event of this scale in a marquee would force us to charge the public in at the door and hike up all the stall fees considerably,” it said.

“We have come to the heavy realisation that there is insufficient infrastructure and support for an event of this type and scale in Dublin city,” the market added.

The Dublin Flea Market has moved around a lot in recent years. Alongside other markets, it was forced to vacate Newmarket Square in the Liberties in 2018.

The market said that it had attracted 73,000 visitors last year. “The lack of support markets are receiving in the City is shocking; especially in the light that Dublin is historically a market town,” the post stated.

“We worry that Dublin is steadily becoming more and more a commercial, corporate and tourist city with no space for grass root culture or creativity.”