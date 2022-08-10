Redevelopment of historic Dublin fruit and veg market opens for tender after three year delay

The market, which sits between Capel St and Smithfield, has been empty since 2019. File photo.

THE TENDER PROCESS for the major redevelopment of a Victorian fruit and vegetable market in Dublin city centre has finally begun following a three-year delay.

Dublin City Council announced today that it is seeking proposals that detail the conservation works needed at the historic market on St Mary’s Lane in Dublin 7.

The impressive red-brick building – which sits between Capel Street and Smithfield– has been empty since 2019 when it was closed to facilitate the redevelopment.

The refurbishment process has been rumbling on since 2014 when the city council published planning documents for the market.

Construction was planned to get underway in 2019 and finish in 2021, however it was delayed due to changes in the tendering process.

The vacant building has fallen victim to vandalism and anti-social behaviour, including open drug-use and its large solid timber doors being set on fire.

The city council said today that a conservation specialist was appointed to identify works, methodology and specifications for refurbishment and conservation works.

It noted that significant specialist conservation and structural works are required to safeguard the building. Once the construction work gets underway it is expected to take approximately nine months.

“This project is of the highest importance to Dublin City Council, not only in securing this landmark building as a market for future generations, but as a focal point in the local community and a catalyst for regeneration in the area,” the city council said.

The project secured preliminary funding approval from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund for the works, full approval is not expected until next year.