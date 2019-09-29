This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PHOTOS: Thousands of fans turn out to celebrate homecoming for Dublin GAA winners

In total, today’s event had a capacity for 15,000 people.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 5:25 PM
30 minutes ago 4,510 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4829817

a-view-of-the-senior-football-champions-up-on-stage-with-the-sam-maguire-cup A view of the Senior football champions up on stage with the Sam Maguire Cup Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THOUSANDS OF FANS have turned out to celebrate the homecoming for the 2019 All-Ireland champions this afternoon.

The Dublin men’s senior footballers secured their fifth All-Ireland win in a row after beating Kerry by six points followed by a three-in-a-row victory for the Dublin ladies team. 

Dublin City Council this afternoon hosted a joint homecoming for the two teams with live performances from Keywest and Eoin Thomas & The Rising Sons.

This year the homecoming has been moved from its traditional location in Smithfield as Merrion Square has twice the audience capacity.

stephen-cluxton-and-jonny-cooper-with-marty-morrissey Stephen Cluxton and Jonny Cooper on stage with with Marty Morrissey Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

sinead-aherne-brings-the-brendan-martin-cup-onto-the-stage Sinead Aherne bringing the Brendan Martin Cup onto the stage Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

a-view-of-the-ladies-senior-champions-up-on-stage A view of the Ladies Senior Champions up on stage Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The event was hosted by Marty Morrissey, who interviewed Dublin football stars along with the two winning Dublin teams. 

In total, today’s event had a capacity for 15,000 people. 

a-young-dublin-fan-at-the-homecoming Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

paul-mcauliffe Dublin Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe with GAA fans at Merrion Square Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

dublin-fans-at-the-homecoming Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

dublin-fans-at-the-homecoming Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin City Council said that the decision to ticket the event this year was done so on “health and safety advice”. 

The free online tickets were snapped up within hours of going live – a total of 3,500.

All remaining tickets were allocated to the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

