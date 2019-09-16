This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Homecoming for both Dublin teams announced ... but it won't take place for two weeks

The event will take place in Merrion Square on 29 September.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Sep 2019, 10:17 AM
11 minutes ago 996 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4811035

jack-mccaffrey-lifts-the-sam-maguire Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey lifts the Sam Maguire Source: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN FANS WILL get their chances to celebrate again in two weeks’ time as the homecoming for both the 2019 All-Ireland mens and ladies champions will take place on 29 September.

The Dublin senior men’s team bagged a historic six-point win over Kerry in the All-Ireland football final on Saturday, making it their fifth win in a row. 

Yesterday, the Dublin senior women’s team won their third All-Ireland ladies final in a row.

Dublin City Council has confirmed that a joint homecoming for the two teams will be held on 29 September from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Merrion Square. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said: “I woke up this morning to a city exhausted by victory. 

“We had a really amazing weekend of football, both in the men’s and the ladies. I’m not sure we would have welcomed the replay for the mens when it happened but it gave us the opportunity to have those two great matches on one weekend.” 

McAuliffe said he was “always determined” that there would be equal celebrations for both the men’s and the ladies teams. 

hannah-oneill-celebrates-after-the-game Dublin's Hannah O’Neill celebrates after the game yesterday Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

In previous years, the homecoming for the Dublin men’s team has been held within days after the win. 

However, this years will see celebrations taking place two weeks later. 

Speaking about why the decision was made to hold off until 29 September, McAuliffe said they wanted both teams to be involved in the celebrations and due to the replay “a number of people … had holidays booked and other arrangements”. 

“We’ve done this in full consultation with the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association. We’ve offered the homecoming and that was the date that we were able to agree on,” McAuliffe said. 

This is so special, this is so unique that this gives us time to put together a really great homecoming. I think after having the weekend of two matches in Croke Park I think we were glad of the day off and we’ll have a great day out on the 29th. 

“I’ll be saying to people in the city to come out, come and support it, come and show these two teams how great their achievements have been.”  

