Monday 23 September, 2019
Dublin City Council defends decision to make GAA homecoming event ticketed

The ticketing of the event has been criticised by some Dublin GAA fans.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 23 Sep 2019, 3:20 PM
17 minutes ago 1,934 Views 4 Comments
Dublin GAA fans during the 2013 homecoming
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has defended its decision to make its homecoming for the Dublin GAA teams on Sunday a ticketed event.

The joint-homecoming for the men’s and ladies senior teams is being held on Sunday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Merrion Square. The event has taken place in Smithfield in recent years.

In total, Sunday’s event will hold 15,000 people. 

Free tickets for the homecoming event were taken up within just an hour of going live this morning at 7am on Eventbrite. 

A total of 3,500 tickets were allocated this morning. 

All remaining tickets have been allocated to the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association. 

The ticketing of the event has been criticised by some Dublin GAA fans, after this morning’s tickets were swooped up within the hour. 

“Lots of disappointed Dubs fans this morning because tickets to the Dubs GAA homecoming celebration sold out in 8 minutes on Eventbrite site. Please organise open bus tour so fans can celebrate our ladies and men’s GAA snr stars,” Dublin City Councillor Mary Fitzpatrick tweeted.

Another person tweeted: “So sad, tickets gone for the Dublin homecoming and I don’t have a GAA club to check with as I don’t live in Dublin anymore.” 

Tweet by @Barry Jones Source: Barry Jones/Twitter

In a statement this afternoon, Dublin City Council defended its decision to make the event ticketed. 

“The event was moved from its traditional location in Smithfield as Merrion Square has over twice the audience capacity of Smithfield,” the council said. 

“A decision was taken to ticket the event on health and safety advice,” it said. 

The council said information on how to apply for the remaining tickets will be sent out later today by Dublin GAA clubs. 

“Dublin City Council and both council boards strongly urge fans to contact their local club to get tickets for the homecoming,” the council said.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

