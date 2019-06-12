This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Passengers celebrate arrival of baby girl born on Galway-Dublin train

The newborn arrived on yesterday’s 15.05 service from Ceannt Station.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 10:56 AM
29 minutes ago 3,114 Views 10 Comments
The train waited for 80 minutes before departing again.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The train waited for 80 minutes before departing again.
The train waited for 80 minutes before departing again.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A NEWBORN BABY girl was born on a Galway-Dublin train yesterday with the help of medical professionals on board and Irish Rail staff.

The unexpected delivery arrived on the 15.05 service from Ceannt Station while the train waited at Kildare Station.

When the woman went into labour the driver of the train called Irish Rail’s central control and emergency services were contacted.

A call also went out on the train for any medical personnel on board and two nurses and a doctor helped with the delivery. 

Irish Rail staff also assisted by protecting the woman’s privacy as she birth to her daughter in between two train carriages. The new baby arrived before the arrival of emergency services who then took both mother and child to hospital.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said that passengers cheered when they were informed of the baby’s arrival. 

The train, which was full of passengers heading to a Backstreet Boys concert, was delayed by 80 minutes at the station before it left again for Dublin. 

