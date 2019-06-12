Passengers celebrate arrival of baby girl born on Galway-Dublin train

The train waited for 80 minutes before departing again.

The train waited for 80 minutes before departing again.

A NEWBORN BABY girl was born on a Galway-Dublin train yesterday with the help of medical professionals on board and Irish Rail staff.

The unexpected delivery arrived on the 15.05 service from Ceannt Station while the train waited at Kildare Station.

When the woman went into labour the driver of the train called Irish Rail’s central control and emergency services were contacted.

A call also went out on the train for any medical personnel on board and two nurses and a doctor helped with the delivery.

Irish Rail staff also assisted by protecting the woman’s privacy as she birth to her daughter in between two train carriages. The new baby arrived before the arrival of emergency services who then took both mother and child to hospital.

Fair play to @IrishRail employee (from Croatia), the American tourist, Irish girl and off duty doctor in delivering this baby! Everyone on board was very patient and ultimately delighted once we heard the baby girl take her first breath! 🥰🥰🥰 — Ciarán Flynn (@_CiaranFlynn) June 11, 2019 Source: Ciarán Flynn /Twitter

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said that passengers cheered when they were informed of the baby’s arrival.

The train, which was full of passengers heading to a Backstreet Boys concert, was delayed by 80 minutes at the station before it left again for Dublin.