Friday 17 May, 2019
Motorcyclist in hospital after Dublin hit-and-run

The incident happened last Thursday night.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 May 2019, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,393 Views 3 Comments
Amiens Street in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock
Amiens Street in Dublin.
Amiens Street in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock

A MOTORCYCLIST REMAINS in hospital after a hit-and-run collision that took place in Dublin last week.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old riding a motorcycle was struck from behind by a car on the evening of Thursday, 9 May.

The incident took place at about 10.20pm on Amiens Street near the junction with Store Street.

The man, who is from the nearby Fairview area, was treated at the scene by members of Dublin Fire Brigade. He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where he is continuing to receive treatment for multiple injuries.

Gardaí have said they believe his motorbike was hit from behind by a dark saloon type car while he was travelling out of the city. The driver of the car did not remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing for motorists with dash cam footage to contact them.

