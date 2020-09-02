Delivery cyclist dies in hospital following Dublin hit-and-run

Thiago Cortes, who was struck while cycling on North Wall Quay on Monday night, has died.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues & Dublin's Brazilian community.

A vigil for Thiago will take place at 5pm today at the Spire, O'Connell Street: https://t.co/rXAPiHInH3 pic.twitter.com/vuIOSxwq2S — Dublin Cycling Campaign (@dublincycling) September 2, 2020

A DELIVEROO CYCLIST who was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday has died from his injuries.

Gardaí have said that the man, who was in his 20s, was taken by ambulance from the scene in a serious condition but has since passed away from his injuries at the Mater Hospital.

Friends and colleagues have named the deceased as Thiago Cortes from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and are organising a vigil for him at the Spire in O’Connell St at 5pm today.

A Facebook page organising the vigil says that the cyclist was married and “leaves his wife, family and friends behind”.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses for Monday’s incident in the area of the North Wall Quay to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was abandoned by the driver and recovered by gardaí at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station.