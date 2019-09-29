This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welcoming the Dublin winners home today? Here's everything you need to know

If you didn’t get a ticket, the event will be live-streamed from 1.30pm.

By Adam Daly Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,706 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4823844
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN FANS WILL get their chances to celebrate again this afternoon as the homecoming for the 2019 All-Ireland champions will take place from 1.30pm in Merrion Square. 

The Dublin men’s senior footballers secured their fifth All-Ireland win in a row after beating Kerry by six points followed by a three-in-a-row victory for the Dublin ladies team. 

Dublin City Council will host a joint homecoming for the two teams later today from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with live performances from Keywest and Eoin Thomas & The Rising Sons.

The event will see host Marty Morrissey interview former Dublin football stars along with the two “all-conquering” Dublin teams. 

In previous years, the homecoming for the Dublin men’s team has been held within days after the win.  However, this year’s celebrations are taking place two weeks later. 

Speaking about why the decision was made to hold off until today, Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe said they wanted both teams to be involved in the celebrations and due to the replay “a number of people … had holidays booked and other arrangements”.

This year the homecoming has been moved from its traditional location in Smithfield as Merrion Square has twice the audience capacity. In total, today’s event will hold 15,000 people. 

Dublin City Council also said that the decision to ticket the event this year was done so on “health and safety advice”. 

The free online tickets were snapped up within hours of going live – a total of 3,500. All remaining tickets were allocated to the Dublin County Board and the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

If you didn’t manage to get a ticket, the event will be live-streamed on the Dublin City Council Events Facebook page from 1.30pm.

dublin-players-celebrate-after-the-game-with-the-brendan-martin-cup Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

71083175_2763793196965563_8395587446410051584_o Entry routes for The Homecoming Source: Dublin City Council

What you need to know 

According to Met Éireann, today is set to be a “bright and breezy day” with some sunny spells and the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.  

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the family-friendly and alcohol-free event as there are no special parking arrangements around Merrion Square. 

There will also be free drinking water at the entrance to each audience zone. 

DCC has advised fans not to bring bags bigger than A4 or large flags or flag poles.

Merrion Square South and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Saturday.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has promised that The Homecoming will be “full of colour and excitement and an opportunity for Dublin fans to reunite and relive sporting history with their heroes”. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

