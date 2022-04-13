#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 April 2022
Woman (40s) arrested on suspicion of murder after woman (80s) found dead in Dublin

The woman aged in her 80s was found dead inside the property with fatal injuries.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 2:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (80s) was found at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1. 

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 11.50am today. 

The woman aged in her 80s was found dead inside the property with fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene, gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

The woman arrested is currently detained at Store Street Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person with any information should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

