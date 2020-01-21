This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Over 100 films from 50 different countries announced for Dublin International Film Festival

The festival runs from 26 February to 8 March.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,718 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4974297

PastedImage-78856 Irish-language famine drama Arracht is one of the central films at the festival. Source: MacallaTeo

OVER 100 FILMS from 50 different countries are to be shown as part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival over 12 days from the end of next month. 

The programme was announced this afternoon and revealed that the festival will open on 26 February with the Irish premiere of sci-fi thriller Vivarium from Irish director Lorcan Finnegan. 

The film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots with the latter scheduled to attend the opening night of the festival. 

One of the most anticipated films being shown at the festival is Calm With Horses which features Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar. 

Algar was recently nominated for a Rising Star Award at the upcoming Baftas.

The festival will also feature a public interview with Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, writer of Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. 

Other highlights of the festival includes Tom Sullivan’s Irish language film Arracht, which is seat during The Great Famine, and Rialto, a drama featuring Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. 

The Dublin International Film Festival is held across several venues in the capital and tickets are now available.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

