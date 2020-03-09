Awards given to Irish filmmakers and actors on last day of Dublin International Film Festival

AWARDS WERE ISSUED to Irish films last night at the end of the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF), with Irish actor Liam Cunningham recently scooping a Lifetime Contribution Award.

The festival has been running for the past couple of weeks. The final screening of the festival, held yesterday on International Women’s Day, was Herself.

The film by Clare Dunne received the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Film Award.

Guests at the festival over the past couple of weeks included Charlie Kaufman, Niamh Algar, Barry Keoghan and Bob Geldof.

Actor Liam Cunningham, best known for playing Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, received the Lifetime Contribution Award on Friday.

A special mention was also given to Street Leagues which showcases the stories of different homeless men and women who play the sport.

John Connors won the Audience Award for his debut feature documentary Endless Sunshine on a Cloudy Day. The documentary is about the late Jade McCann and her father Anthony who died a few months apart.

This award came with a €5,000 cash prize.

The award for Best Irish Short Film was given to Welcome to a Bright White Limbo by Cara Holmes.

The jury in the Aer Lingus Discovery Award chose four winners – Cara Holmes (director), Claire Byrne (director), Paddy Slattery (director and writer) and Donal Ó Héalaí (actor).

The Dublin Film Critics’ Circle gave the award for Best Film to Supernova. The Best Irish Film award was given to Arracht, a film set in Ireland just before the famine.

Virgin Media DIFF director Gráinne Humphreys said the festival showed “an exhilarating robust slate of new Irish films”.

“We celebrated the best of Irish and international filmmaking talent with a line-up that featured world premieres, new discoveries and visits from the industry’s best known stars,” said Humphreys.

The festival was established in 2003 by film critics Micheal Dwyer and David McLoughlin. It began this year on 26 February and ended yesterday.