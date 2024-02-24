Advertisement
Con O'Callaghan scores from the penalty spot. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
NFL Division 1

3-4 for Con O'Callaghan as Dublin blow Kerry away

Dessie Farrell’s side win by 10 points at Croke Park.
7
4.4k
1 hour ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sports writing.   

Dublin 3-18 Kerry 1-14

DUBLIN PRODUCED A hugely impressive performance to earn a 10-point win over Kerry at Croke Park tonight.

Con O’Callaghan hit 3-4 as he tormented the Kingdom, adding salt to the wounds after last year’s All-Ireland final. Ciarán Kilkenny, Paddy Small and Sean Bugler all finished with three points a-piece, while Seán O’Shea was Kerry’s leading scorer on a night to forget for Jack O’Connor’s side.

The 42 subscribers can read the report in full here (€).

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     