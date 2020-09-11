This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Dublin, Kildare and Limerick account for two-thirds of all new Covid-19 cases

A total of 497 cases were recorded in the week ending 4 September.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 2:28 PM
36 minutes ago 5,688 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5202193
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

DUBLIN, KILDARE AND Limerick made up almost two-thirds of all new Covid-19 cases, the latest figures show.

A total of 497 cases were recorded in the week ending 4 September, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It comes amid concern over the growing number of cases in Dublin.

Yesterday, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there are worrying signs of increased community transmission.

Data produced by the CSO, based on the actual date of death, found that while the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is below 10 for the last six weeks, Dublin remains the hardest hit.

The virus claimed the lives of 26 more men than women.

It also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is 1,524, with a further 253 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The number of weekly confirmed Covid-19 cases is more than 700 cases in each of the last three weeks while the median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases is 32 years old.

The week ending up to and including 4 September was the second consecutive week that every county has recorded a new case in Ireland.

Related Read

11.09.20 Pubs in parts of Dublin with coronavirus outbreaks should not reopen, says expert

Dublin saw its third consecutive week of more than 300 weekly cases.

Gender and age breakdown 

Women and those aged between 25 to 44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases, while more than half (54%) of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak.

More than half of cases associated with outbreaks are men, while 69% are under 44 years old and 49% were in private houses.

In the last 10 weeks, 11% of cases have been in the zero to 14 age group and 21% in the 15 to 24 age group.

Healthcare workers make up 11% of all new cases in the last 10 weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The 25 to 44 age group still shows the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 10,409.

Last week, 45 people were hospitalised, down from 676 people at the peak, the week ending 27 March. For the 15th week in a row there have been fewer than five people admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie