#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Dr Ronan Glynn says Nphet 'hasn't yet seen' evidence that Dublin should move down to Level 2

Glynn said the restrictions on Dublin would only be taking effect this week,

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 11:23 AM
32 minutes ago 4,572 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218585
O'Connell Street in Dublin city.
O'Connell Street in Dublin city.
O'Connell Street in Dublin city.

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has not yet seen the improvement in Covid-19 cases for Dublin to move from Level 3 restrictions to Level 2.

Glynn said the harsher measures introduced in Dublin almost two weeks ago would only be seen to be having an affect this week.

When the government’s roadmap for Living with Covid-19 was introduced earlier this month Dublin was placed on Level 3 and the rest of the country was placed on Level 2. 

Donegal has subsequently been moved to Level 3

The measures in Dublin were to last for three weeks until 9 October, with a decision on that timeline to be decided by government following advice from Nphet. 

Asked by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane TD at Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee whether Dubliners could expect to see this timeline kept, Glynn said there is no evidence yet to say that Dublin should leave Level 3.

“I fully appreciate the need for certainty. But what I would say is that the measures that were put in place last Friday week for Dublin, would only be beginning to take effect yesterday, today, tomorrow,” Glynn said.

But we do need to see significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we’ve not seen it yet. 

Cullinane said that people “want to know where they’re going to be at” and described the moving levels as a “yo-yo approach”.

“Is there any sense at this point in time from your perspective as to where Dublin might be next week, and what impact that might have on those businesses which are shut,” he said.

I think that was part of the problem. Last time if you can appreciate within a couple of hours restaurants were closed. We’re told they had to close. And, which caused a lot of shock, and it has to be said.

In response, Glynn said that any recommendation that Nphet were to give about Dublin today would be “premature” and could have “knock-on effects”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

ronan glynn Glynn speaking at this morning's OIreachtas Committee meeting. Source: OIreachtas.ie

“Nphet could sit today, and make a recommendation for Dublin, on Sunday week, but it would be a premature recommendation, it would likely be an inaccurate recommendation, and it could lead to very significant knock-on consequences in a week’s time if we made the wrong recommendation,” he said. 

Asked about the potential for a lag between Nphet delivering advice and businesses getting the required notice of a level change, Glynn said this was a “matter for government”.

“There is a balance to be struck between the timing of the recommendation and the application of a decision by government. Really I think that is a matter for government in terms of the timing,” he said.

“I would say that in relation to Dublin, Nphet was very clear about the urgency of the need to recommend and I understand, particularly in relation to the hospitality sector, the effects that has in terms of stock that’s been ordered and not used etc so I am conscious of that.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie