Dr Ronan Glynn says Nphet 'hasn't yet seen' evidence that Dublin should move down to Level 2

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has not yet seen the improvement in Covid-19 cases for Dublin to move from Level 3 restrictions to Level 2.

Glynn said the harsher measures introduced in Dublin almost two weeks ago would only be seen to be having an affect this week.

When the government’s roadmap for Living with Covid-19 was introduced earlier this month Dublin was placed on Level 3 and the rest of the country was placed on Level 2.

Donegal has subsequently been moved to Level 3.

The measures in Dublin were to last for three weeks until 9 October, with a decision on that timeline to be decided by government following advice from Nphet.

Asked by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane TD at Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee whether Dubliners could expect to see this timeline kept, Glynn said there is no evidence yet to say that Dublin should leave Level 3.

“I fully appreciate the need for certainty. But what I would say is that the measures that were put in place last Friday week for Dublin, would only be beginning to take effect yesterday, today, tomorrow,” Glynn said.

But we do need to see significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we’ve not seen it yet.

Cullinane said that people “want to know where they’re going to be at” and described the moving levels as a “yo-yo approach”.

“Is there any sense at this point in time from your perspective as to where Dublin might be next week, and what impact that might have on those businesses which are shut,” he said.

I think that was part of the problem. Last time if you can appreciate within a couple of hours restaurants were closed. We’re told they had to close. And, which caused a lot of shock, and it has to be said.

In response, Glynn said that any recommendation that Nphet were to give about Dublin today would be “premature” and could have “knock-on effects”.

Glynn speaking at this morning's OIreachtas Committee meeting. Source: OIreachtas.ie

“Nphet could sit today, and make a recommendation for Dublin, on Sunday week, but it would be a premature recommendation, it would likely be an inaccurate recommendation, and it could lead to very significant knock-on consequences in a week’s time if we made the wrong recommendation,” he said.

Asked about the potential for a lag between Nphet delivering advice and businesses getting the required notice of a level change, Glynn said this was a “matter for government”.

“There is a balance to be struck between the timing of the recommendation and the application of a decision by government. Really I think that is a matter for government in terms of the timing,” he said.

“I would say that in relation to Dublin, Nphet was very clear about the urgency of the need to recommend and I understand, particularly in relation to the hospitality sector, the effects that has in terms of stock that’s been ordered and not used etc so I am conscious of that.”