Coronavirus: Dublin should move to Level 3 of Covid restrictions, NPHET recommends

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team has advised that the government implement Level 3 restrictions in Dublin following a rise in cases in the capital over the last two weeks.

It is understood NPHET did not give any modification to the advice – either adding or taking away measures for Level 3 outlined in the government roadmap document unveiled this week. However the team did discuss risks posed regarding indoor settings like restaurants and gatherings of outdoor groups.

It will be up to the Government tomorrow to decide what level of additional restrictions on gatherings contained within Level 3 should be implemented.

A number of more tightened restrictions apply when an area is at Level Three. Visitors from just one other household can visit your home or garden, which is a restriction already in place in Dublin now. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

People are urged to stay in their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes. Schools and creches will remain open, as will outdoor playgrounds and parks. People are being told to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Visits will be suspended for nursing and care homes, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

The number of people who can attend a wedding is reduced to 25, with the same number allowed to attend funerals. Religious services are to move online with places of worship remaining open for private prayer.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors, such as non-contact sports training, an outdoor arts event. No matches or sports events can take place, with the exception of professional/elite/inter-county/club championship events. Horse racing is also permitted to continue. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can remain open with protective measures, for individual training only.

All museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must close.

There will be additional restrictions for indoor dining under Level 3. The decision to keep ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin closed as they re-open around the rest of the country from 21 September is not expected to be reversed. Hotels can open but are limited to residents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Capacity on public transport will be limited to 50%.

NPHET’s advice will be considered by a new oversight group chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach’s secretary general Martin Fraser this evening.

A Cabinet subcommittee made up of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and other senior ministers will meet tomorrow morning to further discuss the recommendations, with the full Cabinet to convene later tomorrow.

An official announcement is expected at some stage tomorrow afternoon or early evening.

- With reporting by Cónal Thomas and Sean Murray.