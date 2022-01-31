#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four Irish novels longlisted by libraries for prestigious Dublin Literary Award

The award carries a €100,000 prize for the winner.

By Lauren Boland Monday 31 Jan 2022, 3:31 PM
Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens and Dublin Literary Award non-voting Chair Professor Chris Morash
Image: CHRIS BELLEW/FENNELL PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: CHRIS BELLEW/FENNELL PHOTOGRAPHY

LIBRARIES HAVE NOMINATED four Irish novels for the longlist of the 2022 Dublin Literary Award.

The four Irish novels are among 79 works of fiction longlisted for the award, which carries a €100,000 prize for the winner.

The nominated novels are:

  • Here is the Beehive by Sarah Crossan
  • The Art of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin
  • Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan
  • Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan

Dublin City Council announced the longlist today, which was compiled by 91 libraries from 40 countries, each of which could nominate one novel.

The shortlist will follow on 22 March. Worth €100,000 to the winner, organisers say it is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

If the winning work was translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

In 2021, four Irish novels were on the longlist and one made it to the shortlist – Colum McCann’s Apeirogon.

Previous winning titles include Anna Burns’ Milkman and Mike McCormack’s Solar Bones.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

