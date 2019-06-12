This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

American author Emily Rushovich wins Dublin literary award worth €100,000

The International Dublin Literary Award is organised and sponsored by Dublin City Council.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 9:05 PM
17 minutes ago 827 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680454
Emily Ruskovich
Image: Conor McCabe Photography
Emily Ruskovich
Emily Ruskovich
Image: Conor McCabe Photography

AMERICAN AUTHOR EMILY Rushovich has won the 2019 International Dublin Literary Award and €100,000 for her novel Idaho. 

The award is organised and sponsored by Dublin City Council and at €100,000 is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English. 

Rushovich is the fourth American author to win the prize in its 24-year history. 

The winner was announced at a ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House this evening. The award receives its nominations from public libraries in cities around the world and recognises both writers and translators. 

Emily Ruskovich grew up in the Idaho Panhandle, on Hoodoo Mountain. 

A winner of a 2015 O Henry Award and a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, she now teaches creative writing in the MFA programme at Boise State University in the US. She lives in Idaho City with her husband and baby daughter.

Ruskovich’s winning novel was chosen from a total of 141 titles, nominated by libraries in 115 cities across 41 countries. 

It was first published by Chatto & Windus in the UK and by Random House in the US.

Another nine novels from France, Ireland, Pakistan, the UK and the USA were shortlisted for the prize. One of the novels, Compass by Mathias Énard, was translated from French by Charlotte Mandell.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to be the recipient of this astonishingly generous award. It is difficult to know how to respond to the magnitude of this kindness that has been so suddenly bestowed upon me,” Ruskovich said.

I feel shocked. I feel humbled. I feel overwhelmed with the enormity of my gratitude.

“I am especially honoured because of the admiration that I feel for the other finalists, authors from all over the world who are all doing such crucial and beautiful work. Seeing my name beside theirs when the shortlist was announced – that alone was one of the greatest honours of my career.”

Copies of the winning novel, the shortlisted books and the full list of novels nominated for the 2019 award are available to borrow from Dublin public libraries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie