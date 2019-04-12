Christy Dignam and Norah Casey among recipients of 2019 Lord Mayor award

SEVEN INDIVIDUALS AND one voluntary organisation are being recognised for their contribution to Dublin society by Dublin’s lord mayor at a ceremony this evening.

The annual ceremony, held at the Lord Mayor Nial Ring’s residence in the Mansion House, recognises the efforts of individuals and groups who have “enriched” the lives of others in areas including music, sport and community care.

This year notable figures include Dublin-native and Aslan frontman Christy Dignam along with businesswoman and equal rights campaigner Norah Casey following her campaign work with survivors of the Magdalene Laundries.

Dignam isn’t the only musician on this year’s list as John Sheahan – the only remaining original member of iconic band The Dubliners – will also be recognised for his contribution to music.

The youngest person on this year’s rollcall is 25-year-old nurse, Aoife McGivney,who made the headlines when she administered CPR and ultimately saved the life of a Dublin Bus driver who fell while on a bus run last month.

The Ballinteer-native said at the time that her knowledge of CPR was key to keeping the driver alive until an ambulance arrived and has since campaigned for more people to learn the life-saving method.

In the area of sports and fitness, champion boxer Kellie Harrington, who was born in Dublin’s north inner city will get a nod from the mayor tonight, along with record-breaking distance runner Noel Carroll who was instrumental in founding the Dublin Marathon.

Sadly, Carroll passed away suddenly in 1998 while training at University College Dublin and is being honoured posthumously at tonight’s ceremony.

Maria Tyrrell, who manages the Larkin community centre alongside a team of almost 30 volunteers in the capital’s north inner city, will be recognised for her continued contribution to the local community and its residents.

The only organisation to get a mention this year is park run Ireland, which was set up in Malahide in 2012 by a team of volunteers and now sees dozens of 5k runs take place every week around Ireland.

Currently there are around 86 parkrun events, as well as 18 junior events, organised weekly by the group – it brings the number of total weekly participants in 2019 to around 13,000 people nationwide.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring said: “The Lord Mayor’s Awards ceremony is one of the highlights of my term of office. I have chosen to honour individuals and a group from many different walks of life.

“However, all of them have one thing in common; they have enriched all our lives in some way, whether through their music; their sporting achievements or simply their work in supporting and caring for others,” he added.

Previous winners of the Lord Mayor award, which started in 1989, include Dublin senior GAA footballer Philly McMahon, RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy and author Maeve Binchy.