Dublin Lord Mayor defends hosting gathering for unregulated crisis pregnancy agency

DUBLIN LORD MAYOR Nial Ring has released a statement defending his decision to host an event for an unregulated crisis pregnancy agency at the Mansion House.

Gianna Care, which has a location on Upper Dorset Street in Dublin, has been criticised by pro-choice groups for giving inaccurate medical information.

In an undercover report in 2017, a journalist with The Times (Ireland Edition) who visited the organisation’s Dublin premises was told that all women regret their abortion.

Ring, an independent councillor for the North Inner City, did not respond to requests for comment from TheJournal.ie and other news outlets yesterday, after news of the gathering first emerged on social media.

In a statement today he said:

“Last Saturday, in my capacity as Lord Mayor of Dublin, I hosted Gianna Care volunteers in the Mansion House. I was happy to do so.

“I came across the work of Gianna Care when a friend of mine who was pregnant and in urgent need of support was given the emotional, financial and practical help she needed by their volunteers.”

He said he was impressed by the kindness and care they provided and had been happy to meet with the volunteers.

His statement added:

“I would hope that most people across the political spectrum will agree that providing help and support for women and families facing a crisis pregnancy is work worth supporting.”

Ring said one of his objectives as Lord Mayor was “to encourage and recognise the voluntary endeavours and community spirit that helps to strengthen our community, my city and our society”.

Over 22,500 citizens have been into the Mansion House so far during my term of office, and a huge number of them come from the vital and often taken for granted voluntary sector.

Ring said he had not been able to respond yesterday as he had ten events, meetings or appointments “and just had not got the time to give a considered response”.

The councillor stressed that he had hosted recent Mansion House events for a range of diverse organisations including one for Pop Up Picnics, an initiative for children with complex needs, and a drug awareness launch for the Ana Liffey Drug Project.

Éilis Ryan, a councillor for The Workers’ Party in the North Inner City, said Gianna Care’s “anti-choice views” were in line with the mayor’s own politics “and so the incident is not surprising”.

“What it shows up starkly is how anti-democratic our current local government system is.

“The position of mayor is rotated between parties who sign up to an untransparent governing ‘pact’ which lacks any commitment to political common ground or standards.

“I refused to sign up to this pact. Those who did vote in the Lord Mayor should be held accountable for their choice.”

Ring became the 349th Lord Mayor of Dublin after a council vote last June, and was all-but-guaranteed the role due to a formal pact between Sinn Féin, Labour and an independent grouping to rotate the mayorship.

He has served as a councillor since 2009.