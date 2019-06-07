This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

McAuliffe becomes the 350th Lord Mayor of the city.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Jun 2019, 6:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,896 Views 7 Comments
Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe
Image: Twitter
Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe
Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe
Image: Twitter

FIANNA FÁIL COUNCILLOR Paul McAuliffe has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin. 

McAuliffe was elected by fellow councillors this evening at the Annual Council Meeting and becomes the 350th Lord Mayor of the city.

The Ballymun-Finglas councillor takes over the role from independent councillor Nial Ring, after receiving 35 votes from his fellow councillors.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn came second with 17 votes, followed by Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam with 9 votes. 

McAuliffe was first elected to Dublin City Council on 6 June 2009.

He is currently the chairperson of the Kilmore West Youth Project.

He also holds the position of chairperson of the Dublin City Brexit Summit and chairperson of the Dublin City Local Community Development Committee.

Speaking to councillors after his elections, McAuliffe paid tribute to his rivals and urged his fellow councillors to work together for Dublin City during his term.

He also thanked outgoing Lord Mayor Nial Ring for the enthusiasm he brought to the position, and said he planned to continue the high standard set by his predecessor in office.

“To be chosen to be Lord Mayor of Dublin is a special honour,” he said.

“I feel a huge responsibility… I have to admit to being a little overwhelmed, but I promise the experience I have gained inside this chamber and outside this chamber will be put to good use.”

McAuliffe added that he intends to lead on housing, climate action, mental health, and tackling anti-social behaviour across the city.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

