Traffic moving on Dublin's M50 again after skip blocks northbound lanes

TRAFFIC IS MOVING along Dublin’s M50 northbound again after a skip caused two lanes to be blocked earlier this afternoon.

Dublin Traffic: There is currently a skip in the middle lanes of the M50 Northbound at J4 Ballymun. Emergency services are currently en route. Please approach with extreme care. pic.twitter.com/ncSbpCi9wJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 23, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

An Garda Síochána tweeted shortly after 2.45pm that a skip was blocking the middle lanes of the M50 northbound at Junction 4, Ballymun.

Emergency services and M50 services attended the scene.

Gardaí warned motorists to approach the area of road with extreme care.

The skip has since been removed from motorway.

All lanes have now been reopened and are fully accessible again.