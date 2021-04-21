#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Dublin man appears in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI officer

Kieran Maguire was arrested on Tuesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 1:32 PM
Image: PA

A DUBLIN MAN has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with attempting to murder a PSNI officer.

Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Musgrave police station in Belfast.

He was arrested on Tuesday via a European Arrest Warrant.

Maguire has been charged with possession of explosives with intent to endanger life and attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident on 18 June, 2015, when an off-duty police officer discovered an explosive device under his car in Eglinton in Derry.

An officer confirmed to the court that Maguire was arrested on 20 April. He also confirmed he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The court also heard that the prosecution will propose the joining of this case with the case of a co-accused in the matter.

Maguire is due to appear before the court again on 19 May.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Press Association

