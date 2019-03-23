Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges

ERIC EOIN MARQUES, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography, has been extradited to the United States.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for his extradition on Wednesday, ending Marques’s lengthy legal battle before the Irish courts against his extradition.

Now aged in his early thirties, Marques is wanted by US authorities to face charges relating to conspiring to distribute and advertise child pornography, and advertising and distributing child pornography.

Gardaí have confirmed Marques was extradited this morning after being surrendered to FBI agents at Dublin Airport. He will appear in court in the US on Monday.

