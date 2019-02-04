This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin man found guilty of murdering dissident republican

Kevin Braney had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Peter Butterly in 2013.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 4 Feb 2019, 2:05 PM
50 minutes ago 2,819 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476008
Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Peter Butterly at the Huntsman Inn near Gormanstown, Co Meath
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Peter Butterly at the Huntsman Inn near Gormanstown, Co Meath
Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Peter Butterly at the Huntsman Inn near Gormanstown, Co Meath
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

A DUBLIN MAN has been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of the “premeditated” murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly nearly six years ago.

Mr Butterly (35), was chased and shot dead outside The Huntsman Inn, Gormanston, Co Meath in view of students waiting for their school bus on the afternoon of 6 March 2013 in what the three-judge court said today was not “a spontaneous act”.

He died from gunshot wounds to his neck and upper back.

Kevin Braney (44), of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Butterly.

Delivering judgment today at the non-jury court, Justice Paul Coffey, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge James Faughnan, said the court was driven “irresistibly” to the conclusion that Braney was involved in the organisation and planning of Butterly’s murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

In his opening address on 4 October last, prosecuting counsel Paul O’Higgins SC told the court that Braney “is said in effect to have been the man who gave the orders…and is shown to have had an extensive involvement”

Justice Coffey said the prosecution’s case was that Braney was part of a common design to procure the murder of Butterly.

Giving the court’s verdict today, the judge said the circumstantial evidence connected Braney with Butterly’s killers Dean Evans and Edward McGrath as well as with The Huntsman Inn.

The court considered it “highly significant” that Braney drove to The Huntsman Inn following a meeting at David Cullen’s flat in Balbriggan on the night prior to the shooting.

‘Make sure this is done right’

The judge added that the circumstantial evidence also connected the defendant with a meeting that took place the day after the murder. There was also evidence that Braney met Butterly’s murderers two days before the killing.

The court was also satisfied, Justice Coffey said, that Braney was at a meeting at KFC on 7 March where “audible utterances” suggested that the men present were concerned as to why the Huntsman Inn had been saturated with gardaí the previous day and why every move they made was followed.

This meeting was “so proximate” in time that the court could not dismiss it as unconnected, he said.

In its judgement, the court found that former murder accused-turned State’s witness David Cullen underwent a “withering” cross-examination by the defence and Cullen accepted that dishonesty did not bother him.

“He agreed he would perjure himself to avoid being convicted of murder,” said the judge.

The trial heard evidence from Cullen, who described his role in the shooting of Butterly. He was originally charged with Butterly’s murder but he subsequently pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol at the Huntsman Inn on the day of the shooting.

His plea was accepted by the DPP, he turned State’s witness over a year after the shooting and this murder charge was dropped.

During the trial, the protected witness testified that Braney came to his Balbriggan apartment with other men on 5 March, the evening before the shooting.

Cullen gave evidence that men arrived at his flat on the evening with a black sports bag but he did not remember who carried it into his apartment.

The men were talking amongst themselves about what was going to happen the next day. Cullen said he remembered Braney saying:

Make sure this is done right and he [Butterly] doesn’t get away.

Justice Coffey said the court accepted Cullen’s evidence that his role in the shooting had been to dispose of a gun in the grounds of Gormanston College and that there was a meeting of conspirators in his flat on the night before the murder.

IRA membership

The judge said Braney was at this meeting and whilst there he discussed how the shooting was to be carried out the following day. Cullen’s evidence that Braney was at his flat is corroborated by the considerable body of circumstantial evidence in the case, he added.

The judge said that the court had given careful consideration to an argument put forward by the defence that Braney was not in Cullen’s flat that night.

“Such is the force of the circumstantial evidence against the accused that we cannot accept this is reasonably possible,” outlined the judge.

In conclusion, Justice Coffey said Braney had been involved and participated in Butterly’s murder.

Following this, prosecution counsel Paul O’Higgins SC told the court that Mrs Butterly felt she had to consider the matter briefly and talk to members of her family before she finalised her victim impact statement.

The convicted man was remanded in custody until Friday, when he will be sentenced.

Edward McGrath (37), of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght, Sharif Kelly (49), of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan and Dean Evans (27), of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin have all received life sentences at the Special Criminal Court after they were convicted of Mr Butterly’s murder.

In 2018, Braney was sentenced to four years after he was found guilty of IRA membership by the Special Criminal Court. He had threatened an accident victim that he was in the IRA and would shoot him if he did not withdraw a claim against a former employer.

Braney had denied membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on 2 August 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    60,970  24
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker living in Navan on €29,600 saving a €4,000 rent deposit to move to Dublin
    46,658  33
    3
    		OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    40,980  73
    Fora
    1
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    236  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    145  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    72,385  31
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    44,626  77
    3
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    39,606  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    11,368  5
    2
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    4,208  6
    3
    		Apparently, Wes Nelson loved fame more than he loved Megan Barton Hanson... it's The Dredge
    3,039  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    IRELAND
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    Poll: Is a new National Children's Hospital worth €2 billion?
    ENGLAND
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie