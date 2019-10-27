Major diversions in place as over 22,000 people set to take part in Dublin Marathon

Source: KBC Dublin Marathon

THE KBC DUBLIN Marathon is taking place today, with about 22,500 people due to take part.

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

The race starts at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.55am and will finish in Merrion Square North up to 4.45pm.

Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday evening.

Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today, but Merrion Square, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Holles Street, Mount Street, Stephen’s Place, Stephen’s Lane, James Street East are expected to be closed until 7.30pm or 9pm.

A full breakdown of times can be read here.

Race organisers said they are “working in partnership with local authorities and An Garda Síochána to ensure minimum disruption to residents and businesses along the route for the duration of the event”.

Participants will run along the following route:

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Kevin Street Lower

Ushers Quay

North Circular Road

Lord’s Walk

Chesterfield Avenue

College Road

Knockmaroon Road

Upper Glen Road

St Laurence Road

Sarsfield Road

South Circular Road

Crumlin Road

Cromwellsfort Road

Kimmage Road West

Fortfield Road

Terenure Road East

Orwell Park

Milltown Road

Clonskeagh Road

Roebuck Road

Stillorgan Road (N11)

Nutley Lane

Merrion Road

Northumberland Road

Merrion Square North

Public transport



Diversions will be in place on a number of Dublin Bus routes. The diversions will be in place until 6pm tomorrow.

The marathon is not expected to have a direct impact on Luas or Irish Rail services.

Road closures will have an impact on the following Dublin Bikes stations:

Merrion Square East (25)

Merrion Square West (26)

Merrion Square South (113)

Fitzwilliam Square East (89)

Mount Street Lower (56)

These stations will remain closed until 10am tomorrow.

Dublin Bike users are advised not to cycle on the race route during the course of the event.