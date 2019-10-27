This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Major diversions in place as over 22,000 people set to take part in Dublin Marathon

Some public transport services will also be affected.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 6:00 AM
27 minutes ago 936 Views 4 Comments
marathon Source: KBC Dublin Marathon

THE KBC DUBLIN Marathon is taking place today, with about 22,500 people due to take part.

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

The race starts at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.55am and will finish in Merrion Square North up to 4.45pm. 

Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday evening. 

Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today, but Merrion Square, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Holles Street, Mount Street, Stephen’s Place, Stephen’s Lane, James Street East are expected to be closed until 7.30pm or 9pm.

A full breakdown of times can be read here

Race organisers said they are “working in partnership with local authorities and An Garda Síochána to ensure minimum disruption to residents and businesses along the route for the duration of the event”. 

image022 Source: KBC Dublin Marathon

Participants will run along the following route:

  • Fitzwilliam Street Upper
  • Kevin Street Lower
  • Ushers Quay
  • North Circular Road
  • Lord’s Walk
  • Chesterfield Avenue
  • College Road
  • Knockmaroon Road
  • Upper Glen Road
  • St Laurence Road
  • Sarsfield Road
  • South Circular Road
  • Crumlin Road
  • Cromwellsfort Road
  • Kimmage Road West
  • Fortfield Road
  • Terenure Road East
  • Orwell Park
  • Milltown Road
  • Clonskeagh Road
  • Roebuck Road
  • Stillorgan Road (N11)
  • Nutley Lane
  • Merrion Road
  • Northumberland Road
  • Merrion Square North

Public transport

Diversions will be in place on a number of Dublin Bus routes. The diversions will be in place until 6pm tomorrow. 

The marathon is not expected to have a direct impact on Luas or Irish Rail services.

Road closures will have an impact on the following Dublin Bikes stations:

  • Merrion Square East (25)
  • Merrion Square West (26)
  • Merrion Square South (113)
  • Fitzwilliam Square East (89)
  • Mount Street Lower (56)

These stations will remain closed until 10am tomorrow.  

Dublin Bike users are advised not to cycle on the race route during the course of the event.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

