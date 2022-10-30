Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 30 October 2022
Dublin Marathon: These roads are closing today as run takes place for first time since 2019

The marathon will take runners through a number of residential areas.

51 minutes ago
A view from 2019, when the marathon last took place in Dublin
A view from 2019, when the marathon last took place in Dublin
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE DUBLIN CITY Marathon is back today with 25,000 people expect to take part.

A route map has been released for runners and supporters who wish to know which streets exactly it will be going. 

It is the first time the marathon is taking place in the capital since 2019, as the pandemic forced the cancellations of the past two iterations.

The route, approximately 42.2 kilometres long, will be making its way through a variety of residential areas in Dublin.

Starting at Fitzwilliam Square, it will move along Leeson Street Lower heading towards Ushers Quay.

It will then cross the river for Phoenix Park, where supporters will have the perfect opportunity to cheer on the runners as they go down Chesterfield Avenue.

The route will go along the outside of Phoenix Park and then head towards Inchicore and South Circular Road.

Crumlin, Terenure and Rathgar are next, followed by Clonskeagh and Stillorgan, before competitors finish up at Merrion Square.

Merrion Square North and Merrion Square South are both closed for the runup, with North reopening at 4pm tomorrow and the latter reopening at 8pm this evening (Sunday).

The following roads will be closed for today only:

  • Fitzwilliam Square West, Kildare St, Merrion Row, Cumberland Rd and Lad Lane – 3:30am to 11am
  • Herbert St, Herbert Lane, Herbert Place, Clanwilliam Place, Warrington Place, Baggot St Lower – 3:30am to 12pm
  • Fitzwilliam Square North, South and East, Fitzwilliam Place, and Fitzwilliam Street Upper – 3:30am to 1pm
  • Fitzwilliam Lane, Verschoyle Place, Grattan St, Grattan Court, Hagan’s Court, Wilson’s Place, Grant’s Row, Pembroke Row and Power’s Court – 3:30am to 5pm
  • Merrion St Upper – 3:30am to 5:30pm.

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

