This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin and Mayo fans frustrated by long delays as first allocation of tickets sells out

More tickets are expected to go on general sale in the coming days ahead of the eagerly awaited clash.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 11:01 PM
40 minutes ago 4,387 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4754954
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THOUSANDS OF GAA fans hoping to secure tickets for Dublin’s clash with Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on Saturday faced hours of frustration and, ultimately, disappointment today as the first allocation quickly sold out.

Large queues formed at Centra and Supevalu stores in both counties ahead of tickets going on sale at 10am this morning. Numerous people reported that they failed to get their hands on a ticket for the tie despite queueing for several hours.

Many who opted to use the GAA’s official online ticketing partner – Tickets.ie – didn’t fare any better as customers were left in an online queue for hours before the system froze at around 3pm. A short time later people were told that tickets were no longer available.
Tickets.ie came in for severe criticism on Twitter as fans expressed their frustration with the company’s queueing system and the lack of information on the availability of tickets.

“I queued for 5 hours and 17 mins in total. This is ridiculous. So disappointed as myself and my Dad have only missed one match since January,” one fan wrote.

“Disaster today @tickets_ie. Given place 810 in the queue. Two hours 45 minutes waiting, to finally be kicked out by an error when my turn comes up. Put to the back on the queue at place 20,112,” another added.

At midday, more than two hours before the site froze, the company’s account tweeted that there were “no issues” with the listing and that the tickets were still on sale. It has not given any update since despite receiving more than 100 queries from frustrated punters.

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock released a statement about the issues, describing the situation as “an invitation to touts.”

“We had people contacting my office saying they had been queuing for over two hours in shops around the city and county, and had only seen a handful of tickets being printed off,” he said.

“The demand for tickets is obviously massive – and it’s great to see fans so excited about the closing games of the summer – but the set-up is certainly lacking.

“The GAA are great at many aspects of organisation, but it seems on this occasion their ticketing system has let them down.

“This needs to be looked at constructively to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The match is expected to be a sell-out and it is understood that another batch of tickets will go on general sale in the coming days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie