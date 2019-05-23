This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin men shot within hours of each other were friends

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether the two fatal shootings are drugs related.

By Adam Daly Thursday 23 May 2019, 8:03 AM
Seán Little (L) and Jordan Davis (R)
Image: Facebook
Seán Little (L) and Jordan Davis (R)
Seán Little (L) and Jordan Davis (R)
Image: Facebook

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after two Dublin friends were killed in separate shootings in the past two days. 

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether the fatal shootings of Seán Little and Jordan Davis are linked and drugs related. 

The two men were both shot dead within 18 hours of each other at separate locations in north Dublin. 

Jordan Davis was shot dead at around 4pm yesterday at a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School in Darndale.

The 22-year-old was shot a number of times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before he was killed, Davis posted a tribute to his friend, Seán Little, who was found dead with gunshot wounds near the M1 motorway in Dublin the night before.

Sharing a picture of the pair, Davis wrote: “Rest in paradise, you were a gent.”

Also 22-years-old, Little was found dead beside a car that had been set alight at Rowans Little, Walshestown, Balbriggan.

On Tuesday night, emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at this location at around 11.20pm and discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the “violent loss of life”, appealing to anyone who has information which could help garda enquiries to come forward as soon as possible.  

Adam Daly
