Saturday 15 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
James Crombie/INPHO Dublin are back in the All-Ireland final.
# Semi-final
Experience counts as Dublin edge out abrasive Monaghan in All-Ireland Semi-Final
Late Rock goal puts polish on a mixed display.
5.4k
13
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

The 42 Team Reports from Croke Park

Dublin 1-17

Monaghan 0-13

DUBLIN will take their place in the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2020, after seeing off Monaghan by seven points.

A brilliant final 15 minutes brought scores from Brian Fenton (2), Jack McCaffrey and 1-1 from substitute Dean Rock as they finally wrestled control of a tie that looked it was going to the wire after a Conor McManus mark brought the Oriel county level after 60 minutes. 

But from that moment, Dublin outscored the Ulster side 1-5 to 0-1 after putting serious pressure on Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan’s restarts. 

They now await the winners of tomorrow’s meeting between Derry and Kerry to see who they will face for the Sam Maguire decider.

 

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-7 (3f, 1x ‘mark’), Dean Rock 1-1 (1f), Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan 0-2 each, Paul Mannion 0-2, (1f, 1x ‘mark’), Lee Gannon, Paddy Small, Jack McCaffrey 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-5 (3f, 1x ‘mark’), Rory Beggan 0-3 (3x ‘45’), Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie, Gary Mohan, Jack McCarron 0-1 each.

 

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun), 6. John Small (Ballymun), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud), 26. Paddy Small (Ballymun), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13s. Cormac Costello (Whitehall), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden)

Subs

17. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) for Scully (29)

20. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) for Basquel (44)

24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Small (63)

25. Dean Rock (Ballymun) for Mannion (69)

18. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for Costello (72)

 

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

6. Conor Boyle (Clontibret) 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland), 11. Michael Bannigan (Annaghmullan), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

20. Darren Hughes (Scotstown), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 17. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

18. Conor McManus (Clontibret), 14. Gary Mohan (Truagh), 15. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

Subs

8. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale) for Ward (44)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Kieran Hughes (46)

2. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown) for Boyle (60)

19. Sean Jones (Inniskeen) for McAnespie (66)

26. Colm Lennon (Ballybay) for Lavelle (69)

 

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

The 42 Team
