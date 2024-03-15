Gardaí probe gangland link after man attacked on O'Connell St by masked assailants

LAST UPDATE | 30 minutes ago
GARDAÍ HAVE PLACED armed protection on a man who is in hospital after he was attacked on O’Connell Street amid his connections to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.
The attack was captured on video and shared widely on social media yesterday, alongside claims that the footage showed the robbery of a motorbike.
Sources have said that there was no theft of a vehicle and indicated that the incident may instead have been a targeted beating, with the victim believed to be an individual who has previously served a prison sentence for a botched attack on a Hutch family member.
The attack happened in broad daylight on O’Connell Street at 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
The assailants were wearing facemasks and all three left on board a motorbike.
The victim was beaten as he lay on the ground. One of the assailants wielded a bolt cutters, while a second man hit him with a heavy bag and a third man kicked the victime while he lay prone on the street.
The victim was removed to hospital an he is understood to have suffered broken bones in the assault.
Gardaí have said no arrests have been made but they are continuing to investigate.
In a statement, gardaí said: “Shortly before 3:30 pm, Gardaí at Store Street were alerted following reports of an incident on O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1.”
“A male in his late 20s, who was injured during the incident, was transported from the scene to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening,” gardaí said.
“The scene has been examined by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have been made, and inquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.
