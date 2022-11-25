'Gull-proof' bags trial could lead to plastic bags ban for waste collection in Dublin

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is proposing a ban on the use of plastic bags for household and commercial waste in large parts of Dublin city as part of measures to address the litter problem created by bags being torn by seagulls and other animals.

The council has recommended a prohibition on the use of plastic bags in designated areas of the capital could be introduced if a trial on the use of “gull-proof bags” in early 2023 proves successful.

However, such a ban is unlikely to be introduced before 2025 at the earliest.

The council said the initiative was being taken to improve the presentation and collection of waste on areas designated as “bagged streets” in the city where households and businesses have limited space to allow for the use of wheelie bins.

There are approximately 950 streets across the city where customers are allowed to use single-use plastic bags for their waste including most parts of the city centre.

The council said the use of reusable gull proof bags was considered one of the best options while trials have also been conducted on bagged bins, with “caddy containers” currently being trialled by one waste collection firm.

However, the council said caddy containers – which are used extensively across Europe – were more suitable for residential customers with relatively smaller levels of food waste, while a trial on bagged bins – a type of foldable receptacle – were found to be inconclusive.

The gull-proof bags, which have been in use in Edinburgh since 2011 and have proven a success in many countries, are a highly durable, extra thick, polypropylene sack that can contain six standard plastic refuse bags.

A new report prepared for councillors said the presentation of plastic bags has been causing considerable litter problems in the capital for some time because of the ease with which they can be torn by seagulls and other urban animals such as foxes.

However, it acknowledged it is “a significant and contentious issue to resolve.”

The report said additional costs were being incurred by the council as a result of food waste being strewn across pavements in the city.

It claimed there was an increasing use of invalid labels appearing on marked bags which made it more difficult to trace who was responsible for litter which had a knock-on effect on possible enforcement proceedings.

“The proliferation of litter emanating from these single-use plastic bags has the potential to impact negatively on our business community, visitors, health and the reputation of our capital city,” said DCC senior engineer, Barry Woods.

The report said officials believed “a more robust gull-proof bag” was needed for waste collection.

It noted that gull-proof bags are ideal for use where they can be attached to railings but may require weights to prevent them from creating a fresh litter problem when empty outside premises without railings.

The council said users of gull-proof bags would need to place a marking on the bag for the purpose of traceability.

Among the streets being considered for the trial are Capel Street, Castle Market and Drury Street which regularly experience extensive littering.

Woods said the trial period would last up to three months which would allow the council to determine the strengths and weaknesses of gulf-proof bags as well as receive feedback from customers and waste collection firms.

The council said wheelie bins were also acceptable but it acknowledged many households and business premises did not have sufficient off-street storage space to use them.

Members of the council’s climate action, environment and energy committee will be asked this week to agree on measures to address the issue.

The committee’s chairperson, Michael Pidgeon, said it was important that various methods of waste collection were trialled to see what worked best.

“I can see that different solutions will work for different types of customers and areas. It might be an easier problem to solve for commercial users,” the Green Party councillor said.

Pidgeon added: “Whatever is decided, it is important that there will be buy-in from households and businesses if it is to be successful.”

The council is also proposing that the permitted period for presenting waste before collection should be reduced in areas where the current “window” is 41 hours to reduce the potential for littering.