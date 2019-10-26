Gardaí arrest man wanted for questioning in connection with 39 Essex deaths

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the Essex police investigation into the deaths of 39 people in the trailer of a truck.

A spokesperson said the man who is in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland was arrested at Dublin Port on foot of an outstanding court order for an offence in this jurisdiction.

He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm today.

It is understood police in Essex are interested in speaking with this man in connection with their investigation into the deaths of 31 men and eight women in a refrigerated lorry.

Their bodies were found in the trailer of the lorry in an industrial park in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday.