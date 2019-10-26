This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 October, 2019
Gardaí arrest man wanted for questioning in connection with 39 Essex deaths

The man was arrested for an offence in this jurisdiction.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 3:59 PM
17 minutes ago 11,528 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868746
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the Essex police investigation into the deaths of 39 people in the trailer of a truck.

A spokesperson said the man who is in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland was arrested at Dublin Port on foot of an outstanding court order for an offence in this jurisdiction.

He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm today.

It is understood police in Essex are interested in speaking with this man in connection with their investigation into the deaths of 31 men and eight women in a refrigerated lorry.

Their bodies were found in the trailer of the lorry in an industrial park in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

