Pictures: Thousands take part in Dublin's Pride parade

The streets of Dublin city centre were packed from the early afternoon.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 6:28 PM
GAY PRIDE 2019JII2A6834_90574298 (1) Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have turned out in Dublin to celebrate and march in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Today’s parade began on O’Connell Street with a number of speeches before crowds marched on to Merrion Square.

Among those marching were over 600 civil and public service employees from government departments, An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, the Courts Service and the National Museum of Ireland. 

Dublin Pride Parade An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ahead of the start of the Pride parade in Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade Varadkar poses for a photo with PSNI officers ahead of the start of the parade. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade Panti Bliss at the start of the Pride parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This year’s theme was Rainbow Revolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York that marked the start of the international Pride movement. 

As part of its support for Dublin Pride, Dublin Bus provided two rainbow buses.

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade Barbara Doyle, from Coolock, with her macaws Quinn (left) and Rosie (right). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade 2019 David Tester from London with Anne Marie Moran from Cork before the beginning of the parade. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade 2019 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GAY PRIDE 2019 II2A6997_90574319 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GAY PRIDE 2019 II2A6769_90574304 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Pride Parade The parade as it passed the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

GAY PRIDE 2019 II2A7243_90574306 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

1975 Dublin Pride Parade_90574269 (1) Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

GAY PRIDE 2019 II2A7043_90574295 (1) Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Dublin Pride Parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There was widespread traffic disruption throughout the city centre as the parade took place. Merrion Sq East and South, Fitzwilliam St Lower, Mount St Upper and Mount St Crescent will be closed until 10pm.

A number of venues across the city are holding events this evening which are likely to continue long into the night. 

