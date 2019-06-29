Pictures: Thousands take part in Dublin's Pride parade

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have turned out in Dublin to celebrate and march in the city’s annual Pride parade.
Today’s parade began on O’Connell Street with a number of speeches before crowds marched on to Merrion Square.
Among those marching were over 600 civil and public service employees from government departments, An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, the Courts Service and the National Museum of Ireland.
This year’s theme was Rainbow Revolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York that marked the start of the international Pride movement.
As part of its support for Dublin Pride, Dublin Bus provided two rainbow buses.
There was widespread traffic disruption throughout the city centre as the parade took place. Merrion Sq East and South, Fitzwilliam St Lower, Mount St Upper and Mount St Crescent will be closed until 10pm.
A number of venues across the city are holding events this evening which are likely to continue long into the night.
