Pictures: Thousands take part in Dublin's Pride parade

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have turned out in Dublin to celebrate and march in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Today’s parade began on O’Connell Street with a number of speeches before crowds marched on to Merrion Square.

Among those marching were over 600 civil and public service employees from government departments, An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, the Courts Service and the National Museum of Ireland.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ahead of the start of the Pride parade in Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Varadkar poses for a photo with PSNI officers ahead of the start of the parade. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Panti Bliss at the start of the Pride parade Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This year’s theme was Rainbow Revolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York that marked the start of the international Pride movement.

As part of its support for Dublin Pride, Dublin Bus provided two rainbow buses.

Barbara Doyle, from Coolock, with her macaws Quinn (left) and Rosie (right). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

David Tester from London with Anne Marie Moran from Cork before the beginning of the parade. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The parade as it passed the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

There was widespread traffic disruption throughout the city centre as the parade took place. Merrion Sq East and South, Fitzwilliam St Lower, Mount St Upper and Mount St Crescent will be closed until 10pm.

A number of venues across the city are holding events this evening which are likely to continue long into the night.