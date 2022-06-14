#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 14 June 2022
Dublin Pride terminates media partnership with RTÉ over Liveline coverage

Dublin Pride said the discussions on Liveline about transgender people were “unacceptable”.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 9:20 PM
32 minutes ago 8,691 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790951
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

DUBLIN PRIDE HAS terminated its media partnership deal with RTÉ over what it describes as “unacceptable and extremely harmful” coverage about trans people on Liveline in recent days. 

In a statement this evening, the group said its ending of the agreement was “effective immediately”.

It called on the national broadcaster to make a statement about how it will “make amends” following discussions about the community on Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme in recent days.

Dublin Pride said it is “both angered and disappointed” by the discussions on Liveline on RTÉ Radio One, which it said were “unacceptable and triggering” and which it alleged stoked “the flames of anti-trans rhetoric”.

RTÉ has been contacted for comment.

Dublin Pride said it entered into the partnership deal three years ago with RTÉ in an effort to increase positive representation of LGBTQ+ people on TV, radio and online.

It said that “to see the good work of so many people undone is saddening in the extreme and negates much of the efforts made to date”, in its tweet.

“It breaches trust with our community and causes untold hurt,” it continued.

“RTÉ is our national broadcaster. LGBTQ+ people and our allies make up the majority of people in Ireland. We are the majority shareholders in RTÉ, and we have a right to hold it accountable for its actions.”

The group concluded: “We expect a response on how they will make amends for this situation and are committed to continuing the fight for equality, fairness and respect for all members of our LGBTQ+ family.”

Dublin Pride Festival will take place from 22 – 26 June.

Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

