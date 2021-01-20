Gardaí arrest 11 at protest outside Four Courts in Dublin city centre

Gardaí outside the Four Courts today.

Gardaí outside the Four Courts today.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN arrested 11 people today as part of an operation at a protest outside the Four Courts in the city.

People started to gather from 9.45am on Inns Quay in the vicinity of the Four Courts.

They began to arrive prior to a sitting before the High Court where Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters were appealing against a refusal to permit them to challenge the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, gardaí said that they adopted an approach consistent with its graduated policing response to supporting public health regulations and guidelines.

Garda members engaged with the gathered protesters over a period of time.

Following what was referred to as a persistent lack of compliance with the public health regulations and directions from gardaí, a number of public order personnel were deployed.

They supported uniformed gardaí who proceeded to make lawful demands for names and addresses from a number of protesters.

A garda statement said: “11 persons (6 males/ 5 females) who failed/ refused to provide names and addresses following lawful demand were arrested in accordance with section 31(a) The Health Act 1947. Arrests occurred at various locations along the Quays.”

The arrested persons were taken to Bridewell, Pearse Street, Kevin Street and Store Street garda stations.

One man who gardaí say refused to provide his name and address has been charged and appeared before District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Three men and one woman were charged with offences and released on station bail.

One man and four women were issued with fixed payment notices.

Another man was released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed for legal reasons