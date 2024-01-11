Poll: Are you eating out less?

RESTAURANTS AND CAFES across Ireland have closed already this year, as more and more business owners are struggling to keep their doors open amid spiralling energy costs in recent years, and the cost-of-living crisis.

In Dublin, popular pizza spot The Lab closed in November due to financial pressures, bakery Bread 41 announced the closure of the restaurant part of its bakery yesterday, and Michelin Guide restaurant Clanbrassil House also made the “tough” decision to close this winter.

Owners have said that the rising cost-of-living has meant that people are not going out for dinner as often, and the rising price of electricity and other amenities has been eating into their profits, making it too difficult to continue on.

So, we want to know, are you eating out less?

