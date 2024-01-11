Advertisement
Sourdough pizza restaurant The Lab closed last November.
Hospitality

Poll: Are you eating out less?

Restaurants and cafes across Ireland have had to close their doors in the last year, as many say they faced spiralling costs.
25
8.4k
1 hour ago

RESTAURANTS AND CAFES across Ireland have closed already this year, as more and more business owners are struggling to keep their doors open amid spiralling energy costs in recent years, and the cost-of-living crisis. 

In Dublin, popular pizza spot The Lab closed in November due to financial pressures, bakery Bread 41 announced the closure of the restaurant part of its bakery yesterday, and Michelin Guide restaurant Clanbrassil House also made the “tough” decision to close this winter. 

Owners have said that the rising cost-of-living has meant that people are not going out for dinner as often, and the rising price of electricity and other amenities has been eating into their profits, making it too difficult to continue on. 

So, we want to know, are you eating out less? 


Poll Results:

Yes, in the last year I've started to eat out less.  (1066)
No, I go out for dinner just as often.  (348)
I've never been one for eating out.  (246)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
25
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     