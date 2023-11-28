Gardaí examining alleged incitement and social media posts for Dublin riots investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING LAST Thursday’s riots in Dublin have been examining social media posts as they attempt to trace some of those involved in the events.

It is understood that any violence and looting of shops in the city centre is only part of the investigation, with alleged incitement of the crowds which made their way towards the area also forming part of enquiries.

The investigation is looking at how social media posts may have played a role for the large gathering which played out following stabbings in Parnell Square.

It is understood that the public are assisting with garda inquiries about last Thursday’s scenes.

Four people were injured in the stabbing incident in Parnell Square last Thursday, including three children.

A five-year-old girl injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Dáil heard statements this evening on policing, protests and public order as a result of the rioting that erupted in Dublin last week following the stabbings.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor