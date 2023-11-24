Over 30 people called before courts in relation to Dublin riots and looting

OVER THIRTY PEOPLE have been called before Dublin District Court on theft and public order related charges after rioting and looting caused chaos on the streets of Dublin last night.

Many people have already appeared before the court this morning, as judges across multiple courtrooms in the Criminal Courts of Justice heard the charges.

In several cases, people have been charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour, or using insulting language with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Advertisement

People have also been charged with behaving recklessly in a manner which may have caused a breach of the peace.

Bail has been granted in all cases so far, on the condition that the accused persons do not enter Dublin 1 or 2 for the duration of their court case, and that they do not participate in organised or unorganised gatherings.

Exceptions have been made for some accused persons who are engaged in work in Dublin 1 and 2.

People aged from their early twenties to those in their late fifties have appeared in court so far.