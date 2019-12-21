Gardaí arrest two men after Dublin robberies

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in connection with two separate robberies at retail premises in Dublin yesterday.

The first occurred at a shop on the Lower Rathmines Road, where a man armed with a knife demanded cash from staff. He left without taking anything and ran in the direction of Grove Park.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and were assisted by members of the public. A 23-year-old man was arrested a short time later and taken to Terenure garda station.

In the second incident, gardaí were notified of a robbery at a pharmacy on Johnstown Road in Cabinteely. A man entered the shop armed with a knife and demanded items.

He left the scene with a number of medical products and was pursued by an off-duty garda. A short time later a 43-year-old-man was arrested in connection with this incident.

He was taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Both men were scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning in connection with these incidents.