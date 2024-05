The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans,

bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and

sharp sportswriting.

Donegal 0-21

Tyrone 0-14

SOMETIMES A TEAM sends out the kind of signal that they have just taken over and make no apologies for it.

Donegal under Jim McGuinness came into this Group 3 round robin opener against Tyrone as Ulster champions. They also came with McGuinness’ record in Ballybofey; it now stretched to 16 games unbeaten at this venue.

It turned ugly for Tyrone. It felt competitive, it felt like they were in the game, until they weren’t. You’d think that was when the margin grew big enough and the time allotted shrank enough.

It didn’t even take that long. Such was the control Donegal were in, that Tyrone felt like they were hanging on.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Advertisement

Colm Basquel scores a goal. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin 2-19

Roscommon 0-13

FOR DUBLIN, IT will be seen as another step forward in their title defence. For detractors of modern football and the dominance of Dessie Farrell’s side, this will be seen as yet another indictment of the dismal state of inequality within the game.

There was no official attendance number this evening but estimates of around 12,000 supporters were made, and this showed in the complete lack of tension or excitement in the stadium. But that suited Roscommon just fine for long stretches, as Dublin struggled to break out of their torpor and the Rossies hung in well thanks to a remarkably efficient shooting display.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€)