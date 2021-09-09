#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin landmark Saint Patrick's Cathedral completes its biggest building project in 150 years

The iconic building – which is over 700 years old – needed its entire roof replaced.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 1:05 PM
MORE THAN 14,000 roof slates have been replaced on the iconic Dublin landmark Saint Patrick’s Cathedral as part of a major renovation project. 

Essential fire protection systems have also been completed upgraded in the project, which Dr William Morton, Dean of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, said has been the building’s most significant renovation in 160 years. 

The completion of the building works, announced by the Cathedral today, marks the end of a two-year conservation project, which cost €9.4 million and included the replacement of roof slates, gutters and walkways, as well as the repair of masonry, glazing and carpentry. 

“This is a wonderful moment for Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. The conservation project has been extremely wide-ranging and there are many different factors which had to be considered for a heritage restoration project of such a scale,” Dr Morton said. 

“All the slates, for instance, were hand cut individually, and come from the same quarry in Wales in Wales as those used for the last major roofing project, undertaken under the stewardship of Sir Benjamin Guinness in the 1860s,” he said. 

“The Oak beams in the roof of the Cathedral date from 1320 and are the oldest in-situ roof timbers in Ireland. The custom made scaffolding and specifically designed temporary roof took eight months to erect, and the temporary roof structure was the biggest of its kind ever built in Ireland.” 

Funding

Saint Patrick’s Cathedral has so far raised €6 million out of the €9.4 million total building cost. 

This includes a grant of €1.25 million from the Department of Housing, as well as €1.25 million raised through a public appeal for sponsorship. 

However, to make up the balance and meet the total building cost, the Cathedral also had to borrow €3.4 million to ensure the complement of the project. 

The Cathedral said the shortfall was caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen visitor figures plummet. 

In a response to a question from Councillor Deirdre Conroy about funding of the project, Dublin City Council Chief Executive Owen Keegan said there is “no provision” in the Council’s Capital Programme 2021 to 2023 to provide assistance to St Patrick’s Cathedral for it. 

“The only conservation grants that would be available through the City Council are under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures Fund, both of which are financed by Central Government and administered by the City Council,” the chief executive said. 

“The grants provided under both these schemes are very modest relative to the cost of this project. In addition, the application deadline has passed in respect of the 2021 grant schemes.” 

