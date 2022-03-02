#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

Ellen Keane and Kellie Harrington to lead Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade

The Parade is returning to Dublin this year.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 1:47 PM
44 minutes ago 3,582 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5698732
Paralympian Ellen Keane - with her gold medal - has been announced as Grand Marshal along with boxer Kellie Harrington
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Paralympian Ellen Keane - with her gold medal - has been announced as Grand Marshal along with boxer Kellie Harrington
Paralympian Ellen Keane - with her gold medal - has been announced as Grand Marshal along with boxer Kellie Harrington
Image: Julien Behal Photography

TWO OF IRELAND’S gold-winning athletes have been named as Grand Marshals for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. 

Ellen Keane and Kellie Harrington will lead the national parade together in Dublin on Thursday March 17.

Swimmer Keane won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics while Harrington claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics in boxing.

The parade will make its return to the streets of Dublin from 12 noon, winding its way from Parnell Square to St. Stephen’s Green.

It has been a childhood dream for Keane, who said she was honoured when asked: “When I was younger and watching the parade in Dublin, I always wanted to be one of the children taking part and now I cannot wait for my childhood dream to come true. 

“I am so honoured and grateful for this opportunity and I know it is a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Harington said it it’s set to be a magical day on the streets of the capital: “Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love this city so I can’t wait to be leading the magic through the streets of Dublin and to see all of those faces smiling back at me, having the time of their lives.”

The organisers said that the duo’s achievements “represent the very best of Ireland – strength, perseverance and generosity of spirit”, along with being people whose talent and commitment to excellence has brought pride to Ireland.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said it is fitting to have the proud Dubliners at the helm. 

“Parade 2022 promises to be the most ambitious yet, offering an exciting new look and feel for millions of viewers in Ireland and across the world,” they continued, promising that it will be a spectacular global celebration of Irish arts, culture and heritage, following “the unparalleled challenges” of the pandemic. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Included in the 2022 festivities is a ‘Festival Quarter’ at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks which will be home to a day-to-night urban festival aimed, from March 16th to 20th.

It will also host the Irish Food & Craft Village, which aims to be a daily showcase of Ireland’s incredible produce, arts and crafts and a space for all to relax and connect. 

As well as being funded by the Government, it also receives support from Fáilte Ireland, Dublin City Council and a number of commercial partners.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie