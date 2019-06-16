Man (45) taken to hospital after Dublin stabbing

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a stabbing incident which occurred at Ashmount, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 at approximately 6pm yesterday.

A man aged 45 received stab wounds, and was removed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. His injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown are investigating; no arrests have been made. The scene is preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000.