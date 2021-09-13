Two teenagers treated for injuries in hospital after stabbing in Dublin

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Dublin city this evening.
Gardaí said they are investigating a serious assault and public order incident that occurred at approximately 8.30pm at a business premises on Church Road, Dublin 3.
Two male youths were taken to the Mater Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
