Gardaí probe double stabbing in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two men were stabbed in two separate, but related incidents, in Dublin city centre.

The incidents happened on the Parnell Street and Henrietta Street areas of the city shortly after 8pm last night.

Gardaí said they were called to the area following reports of “a disturbance between a group of males”.

Two men received stab wounds during the incidents and were brought to the Mater Hospital. Their conditions are not life-threatening. according to gardaí.

Gardaí have asked anyone with any information to contact them.