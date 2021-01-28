Man (30s) taken to hospital after stabbing in Dublin

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin’s north inner city this afternoon.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked at Seville Place at around 4.30pm.
He was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Gardaí attended the scene, and a spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (14)