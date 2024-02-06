Advertisement
Traffic in Dublin City Centre
Poll: Should SUV owners be charged more for parking in Dublin?

Parisians voted on Sunday to triple parking costs for SUVs in the city centre.
PARIS RESIDENTS HAVE voted in favour of charging SUV-style cars €18 per hour for parking in the city centre.

In a referendum on Sunday, 54.6% voted in favour of increasing parking fees for cars weighing 1.6 tonnes or more. It will also effect electric vehicles weighing over two tonnes.

The move aims to reduce emissions from large, polluting cars. The fees will come into force from 1 September.

So today we’re asking: Should SUV owners be charged more for parking in Dublin?


Poll Results:

Yes (917)
No (804)
No interest, no opinion (79)



