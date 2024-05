TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS will seek Cabinet agreement later today to form a taskforce aimed at rejuvenating Dublin city centre.

The plans are understood to include a focus on improving safety and the public transport network, north and south of the inner city.

It is also likely to look at the use of cultural spaces and issues around anti-social behaviour and litter.

The safety of the city centre became an issue last summer following a number of assaults in the heart of the capital.

Advertisement

Fears around the current spaces available to use by artists were also highlighted in a recent standoff between Dublin City Council and an artists collective based in Ballybough in the north inner city.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will today seek Government agreement to the establishment of a new taskforce aimed at rejuvenating the Dublin City Centre – focusing on the inner cordon of the capital – north and south.

The aim of the taskforce is to bring forward concrete recommendations to improve the public realm, safety and experience in the City Centre, making it a more thriving, attractive and safe cityscape; a desirable location to live, work, do business and visit; and a destination for retail, hospitality and cultural experiences.

⁠It will look at the use of cultural spaces, the public transport network, and issues around anti-social behaviour and litter.

⁠The taskforce proposed by the Taoiseach will be led by an independent chair and will include representatives from An Garda Siochana, Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority, among others.

⁠It’s understood it will have a 12-week timeline once formed and its recommendations will feed into the conclusion of an action plan for Dublin.