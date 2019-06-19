Crashes on south quays at O'Connell Bridge and along Grand Canal causing Dublin traffic delays

A CRASH AT the junction of Dublin’s Westmoreland Street and Aston Quay is causing delays on O’Connell Bridge and along the south quays.

The right lane on Burgh Quay between the Rosie Hackett Bridge to O’Connell Bridge was blocked for a period and the left lane heading north on O’Connell Bridge is also affected.

The crash has now been cleared but delays remain.

A separate collision is also causing delays along the Grand Canal at Parnell Road between the Harold’s Cross and Dolphin’s Barn bridges.